Bundesliga
team-logo
2 - 2
FT
team-logo
Marvin Ducksch 45' + 2' (pen)Rafael Santos Borre 50'
Ellyes Skhiri 65'Hrvoje Smolcic 75'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-2)

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht FrankfurtResults & stats,