AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
1 - 2AGG 1 - 5
FT
team-logo
Kazushi Mitsuhira 88'
Ji-Hyeon Kim 11'Min-Kyu Joo 90' + 4'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-2)

Ventforet Kofu vs Ulsan HD FCResults & stats,