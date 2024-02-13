AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Fernando Conceicao 67'Jadson 85'
Erison 28' (pen)Marcinho 33'Akihiro Ienaga 79'
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-3)

Shandong Taishan vs Kawasaki FrontaleResults & stats,