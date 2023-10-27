Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Renan Victor 15'Federico Nicolas Cartabia 41'Yahya Al Ghassani 50'
Manolo Gabbiadini 23'Kevin Agudelo 60'Hassan Hamza Ali 66' (og)
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-3)

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al-Nasr SCResults & stats,