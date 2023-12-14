Conference League
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
Magomed Ozdoev 37'Giannis Konstantelias 47'Joona Toivio 53' (og)Thomas Murg 85'
Bojan Radulovic 6'Perparim Hetemaj 90' + 2' (pen)
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-2)

PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs HJKResults & stats,