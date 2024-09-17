AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
7 - 3
FT
team-logo
J. Asani 2', 55', 90' + 2'H. Oh 15'B. Mikeltadze 68'H. Lee 72'G. Tigrao 74'
Jose Elber 34', 59'T. Nishimura 85'
(HT 2-1) (FT 7-3)

Gwangju FC vs Yokohama F.MarinosResults & stats,