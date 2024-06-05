Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Marwan Fahad Hamza 15'Paco Alcacer 29'
Khalid Al Baloushi 42'Omer Atzili 43'Matias Palacios 52'
(HT 2-2) (FT 2-3)

Emirates Club vs Al-AinResults & stats,