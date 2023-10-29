Bundesliga
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
Omar Marmoush 8' (pen), 24'Fares Chaibi 68'
Marcel Sabitzer 45' + 1'Youssoufa Moukoko 54'Julian Brandt 82'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-3)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia DortmundResults & stats,