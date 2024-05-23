Serie A
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Alessandro Deiola 64'Kingstone Mutandwa 85'
Giacomo Bonaventura 39'Nicolas Gonzalez 89'Arthur 90' + 13' (pen)
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-3)

Cagliari vs FiorentinaResults & stats,