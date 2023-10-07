Bundesliga
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
Niclas Fuellkrug 7'Nico Schlotterbeck 49'Julian Brandt 54'Julian Ryerson 71'
Robin Gosens 9'Leonardo Bonucci 31' (pen)
(HT 1-2) (FT 4-2)

Borussia Dortmund vs Union BerlinResults & stats,