Bundesliga
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Niklas Suele 45' + 6'Niclas Fuellkrug 90' + 3'
Ramy Bensebaini 32' (og)Christoph Baumgartner 54'Yussuf Poulsen 90' + 1'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-3)

Borussia Dortmund vs RB LeipzigResults & stats,