Bundesliga
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Donyell Malen 21'Nico Schlotterbeck 25'
Ihlas Bebou 2'Maximilian Beier 61', 64'
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-3)

Borussia Dortmund vs HoffenheimResults & stats,