Women's Champions League
team-logo
6 - 1AGG 10 - 2
FT
team-logo
S. Paralluelo 10', 20'E. Brugts 41'C. Pina 62', 77'M. Leon 90' + 1'
L. Beerensteyn 72'
(HT 3-0) (FT 6-1)

Barcelona vs VfL WolfsburgResults & stats,