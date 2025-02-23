LaLiga
team-logo
7 - 1
FT
team-logo
M. Jauregizar 10'N. Williams 35', 66'M. Sannadi 43'O. Sancet 45' + 2'G. Guruzeta 69'I. Williams 87'
M. Sylla 47'
(HT 4-0) (FT 7-1)

Athletic Club vs Real ValladolidResults & stats,

;