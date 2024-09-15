Serie A
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
M. Retegui 21'C. De Ketelaere 45'A. Lookman 45' + 1'
L. Martinez Quarta 15'M. Kean 32'
(HT 3-2) (FT 3-2)

Atalanta vs FiorentinaResults & stats,