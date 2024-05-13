Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
Soufian Bouftiny 9'
Omar Khribin 5' (pen)Ahmad Nourollahi 62', 90' + 3'Facundo Kruspzky 86'
(HT 1-1) (FT 1-4)

Al-Wasl vs Al-WahdaResults & stats,