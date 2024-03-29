Arabian Gulf League
3 - 3
FT
Lucas Pimenta 67'Ismail Matar 83'Omar Khribin 90' + 1'
Igor Jesus 27', 50'Munas Dabbur 90' + 5'
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-3)

Al-Wahda vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCResults & stats,