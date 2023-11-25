Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
Omar Khribin 46'Ahmad Nourollahi 52'Cristian Guanca 58'Ismail Matar 85'
Paco Alcacer 90' + 2'
(HT 0-0) (FT 4-1)

Al-Wahda vs Emirates ClubResults & stats,