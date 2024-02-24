Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Ali Ahmed Mabkhout 35'Zayed Sultan 57'
Abdoulaye Toure 2'Adel Taarabt 72'Moussa Ndiaye 84'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-3)

Al-Jazira vs Al-Nasr SCResults & stats,