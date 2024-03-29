Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
Abdulaziz Hamad Al Hamhami 26'Leandro Spadacio 41'
Walid Azarou 17', 65', 73', 88'
(HT 2-1) (FT 2-4)

Al Ittihad Kalba vs AjmanResults & stats,