AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
Malcom 10'J. Cancelo 25'S. Al-Dawsari 38', 45' + 1'
G. Gvelesiani 90' (pen)
(HT 4-0) (FT 4-1)

Al Hilal vs PersepolisResults & stats,