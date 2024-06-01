Arabian Gulf League
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Alvaro De Oliveira 19'Mohamed Al Hammadi 21'Weberty 90' + 9'
Paco Alcacer 45' + 7' (pen)Lithierry Silva 58'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)

Al Bataeh vs Emirates ClubResults & stats,