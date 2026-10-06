AFP
Zinedine Zidane fiercely defends Ousmane Dembele after nightmare outing in France's win over Belgium
Heavy scrutiny for the temporary captain
With Kylian Mbappe absent from the squad to focus on his recovery, the responsibility of the captaincy fell to the PSG attacker. However, the evening at the Stade de France proved to be a difficult one for the 29-year-old, who failed to replicate his club form on the international stage. The winger occupied his familiar role on the right flank and was frequently sought out by his teammates to provide the spark in the final third.
Despite the 4-1 scoreline in favour of Les Bleus, the narrative surrounding the match was heavily skewed toward Dembele’s inefficiency after failing to register a goal or an assist during his 60 minutes on the pitch. The introduction of fresh talent like Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki provided the creativity that had been missing, leading to a late flurry of goals that secured the three points in emphatic fashion.
- AFP
Zidane stands by his struggling star
Despite the mounting criticism from supporters and the media, Zidane refused to join the chorus of disapproval. The legendary coach remained steadfast in his support for the PSG winger, highlighting his work rate and versatility. Zidane was adamant that his captain had fulfilled his tactical requirements during his time on the pitch, highlighting his work rate and movement as key factors in the team's overall display.
"I found Dembele very good, especially at the start of the match and at the start of the second half. He was very dynamic. No problem on that side," Zidane said.
Satisfaction despite early substitution
Dembele’s evening was cut short when he was replaced by Olise in the 60th minute, a move that immediately paid dividends for the hosts. While the substitute stole the headlines with a late brace, Zidane insisted that the decision to hook his captain was not a reflection of his quality or effort during the contest. The coach praised the versatility of the winger and his ability to adapt to different positions on the field.
"We're used to seeing him play all over the place and he's good in every position. I'm satisfied with what he did, he was our captain who was exemplary with all his teammates. I'm happy," Zidane added.
- AFP
France eye November deciders
The victory against Belgium serves as Zidane's first home win since taking the reins, a milestone that was somewhat overshadowed by the Cherki and Olise partnership. This decisive victory firmly cements France's position at the absolute summit of Nations League Group 1 with ten points, maintaining a commanding lead as the group standings take clear shape. The Nations League campaign for France is now poised to reach its thrilling climax during the upcoming international break in November. Zidane's side face a particularly demanding schedule, beginning with a tough road trip to challenge Italy before returning to home soil where they will host Turkiye.
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