'I am sincerely sorry' - Tottenham loanee Yang Min-hyeok issues public apology after military service exemption comments trigger backlash following Asian Games gold

The firestorm began when Yang was asked about the significance of the victory and the physical rewards involved. The winger was quoted as saying: 'We were being compensated, and the compensation was military exemption, so it feels like we played with that one thing in mind. Honestly, whether it was a trophy or a medal wasn't important.' These words were interpreted by many as a dismissal of the honour of representing the Taeguk Warriors. As the criticism intensified, the Tottenham loanee realised the gravity of his statement and took to social media to issue a comprehensive and heartfelt apology to his compatriots.

In his lengthy statement, Yang expressed regret for how his words were perceived by the public. The player wrote: 'Hello, this is Yang Min-hyeok. I am sincerely sorry for causing disappointment and discomfort to so many people with my remarks regarding the Asian Games. Participating in the Asian Games as a representative of South Korea held great significance for me, and as an athlete, I naturally gave my all with the goal of winning the championship and the gold medal. However, I failed to properly convey that the military service exemption was merely one of several motivators - alongside the desire to achieve great results - that drove me forward.'