'Beautiful project' - Xabi Alonso excited to get started at Chelsea

Alonso has already sparked excitement among Chelsea supporters after being seen in Madrid ahead of his official arrival in west London. The Spaniard briefly discussed his upcoming move during an interview with Spanish television programme El Chiringuito. Chelsea’s hierarchy view Alonso’s appointment as a major statement following a difficult period for the club.

Despite missing out on Champions League next season, the former midfielder appears fully convinced by the direction being taken at Stamford Bridge. Alonso is due to officially begin work on July 1, but preparations for the new campaign are already underway behind the scenes as Chelsea continue planning for a crucial summer rebuild.