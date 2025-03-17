Welcome to Wrexham Kaitlin OlsonGetty/FX
Chris Burton

Revealed: How Wrexham takeover & documentary plans formed – with Kaitlin Olson explaining why Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds were always destined to succeed

WrexhamLeague OneShowbiz

Kaitlin Olson has explained how Wrexham takeover and documentary plans were formed by her husband Rob McElhenney and co-chairman Ryan Reynolds.

  • Project first discussed during Covid lockdown
  • Takeover completed early in 2021
  • Wild adventure has been enjoyed by Hollywood stars
