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Wrexham agree £3m deal to sign Preston captain Ben Whiteman as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney flex financial muscles again
Red Dragons secure major Championship coup
Wrexham have moved to significantly strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new campaign by agreeing a £3 million fee for Preston North End skipper Whiteman - Per talkSPORT.
The 30-year-old is set to bring his five-and-a-half-year association with the Lilywhites to a close, moving to North Wales in a deal that highlights the continued ambition of co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney.
Whiteman has been a mainstay at Deepdale, leading the side for the past two seasons, but is now poised to spearhead the Red Dragons' charge as they look to build on last season's seventh-place finish in the second tier.
The move represents a major statement of intent from the Welsh side, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term. By securing one of the most consistent performers in the division, Phil Parkinson is addressing the need for leadership and technical quality in the middle of the park.
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Heckingbottom fumes over Whiteman conduct
While the transfer is a victory for Wrexham, it has left a sour taste at Preston North End. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has been vocal about his disappointment regarding how the move was engineered, accusing Whiteman of "crossing the line" in his efforts to force an exit from Lancashire.
"Ben told me, told Peter (Ridsdale, CEO) he's played his last game for the club," Heckingbottom said to BBC Radio Lancashire after a pre-season friendly against Stockport over the weekend. "He's trying to force a move, which is an issue for me, for the players. We've been in regular conversations in the last few days, and Ben knew there was a line I didn't want him to cross. Unfortunately he has, and you can't have that. My priority now is the players that are here and the players who want to play for us, and represent the club."
Parkinson targets further squad reinforcements
Parkinson has been clear that despite Wrexham's impressive seventh-place finish last year, the squad requires further surgery to remain competitive. The manager is wary of standing still in a division that is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.
Whiteman joins right-back Danny Imray, who arrived from Crystal Palace earlier this summer, as the club continues to balance youth with experienced professionals.
"I think last year we put 14 players in," Parkinson told talkSPORT. "You bring the players in different stages of pre-season. Some deals take longer than others, people moving into the area and it took us a while to find our feet in the division and also, I had players adapting to that. But I feel we've got a better, stronger squad in this pre-season and it's been great to work with the group so far, which we put together last season. However, I don't feel we're there yet in terms of the squad."
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Hollywood stars dreaming of Premier League
The signing of Whiteman coincides with Wrexham's global brand expansion, including a high-profile pre-season tour of the United States. Reynolds has described the club's trajectory as a "punch me moment" as they prepare to face Premier League giants Liverpool at Yankee Stadium. This sense of disbelief from the owners mirrors the rapid progress on the pitch, where the club is no longer just a curiosity but a genuine contender for top-flight football.
This aggressive recruitment strategy highlights the difference between Wrexham and their Championship rivals. While many clubs in the division are tightening their belts, the Red Dragons are capitalising on their commercial success and global visibility to attract top-tier talent. The arrival of Whiteman is not just about his ability on the ball; it is about bringing a winning mentality and the experience of navigating the grueling 46-game Championship season.
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