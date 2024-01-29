'I'd love to have given them more fight' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says over 7,000 Red Dragons fans at Blackburn deserved more from his side in 4-1 thrashing

'I'd love to have given them more fight' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says over 7,000 Red Dragons fans at Blackburn deserved more from his side in 4-1 thrashingHarry SherlockGettyWrexhamPhil ParkinsonBlackburn Rovers vs WrexhamBlackburn RoversFA CupWrexham manager Phil Parkinson wanted his side to give the 7,000 travelling fans at Blackburn Rovers "more fight", as the Welsh side lost 4-1. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham eliminated from FA Cup at fourth round stageTook 1-0 lead but Rovers stormed back to winParkinson disappointed with performance