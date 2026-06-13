Revealed: Four positions Wrexham want to strengthen as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac make more transfer funds available in what could be another record-breaking window

Following a seventh-place finish in the Red Dragons' first season back in the Championship, the mood at the Racecourse Ground is one of ambition rather than consolidation. Manager Phil Parkinson has been working closely with the recruitment team to identify where the squad needs surgery to bridge the two-point gap that saw them miss out on the top six last term. It is understood that the Welsh side will prioritize reinforcements at wingback this summer, a position vital to Parkinson's tactical setup.

The recruitment drive won't stop there. Wrexham are also expected to be in the market for a central midfielder, a striker, and a goalkeeper as they look to build a squad capable of competing with the relegated Premier League sides and their significant parachute payments. With the financial backing of Reynolds and Mac, the club is well-positioned to battle for high-caliber targets who might otherwise be out of reach for most second-tier sides.