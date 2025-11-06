'Like drinking from a fire hose' - Wrexham chief left 'exhausted' as Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's side chase Premier League promotion

Speaking candidly on That Wrexham Podcast with former players Ben Foster and Ben Tozer, Williamson described his 18 months in charge as "like drinking from a fire hose".

"Probably the best way to describe it is like drinking from a fire hose," he said. "I feel like the last 18 months has just been taking all the momentum that's been built up over the last couple of years, with the documentary and the success on the pitch, and trying to build the foundations around that to make sure it's sustainable in the long term. We ultimately want to keep pushing ourselves and keep trying to move up the pyramid."

Despite the glitz and glamour surrounding Wrexham’s rise, Williamson painted a picture of intense personal strain.

"It is an exhausting job," he admitted. "I take things very seriously. I'm constantly thinking, analysing and obviously have worries, but I don't stress. The important part of it is trying to take a step back. It doesn't mean I don't have a problem sleeping at night, I do. I suffer from insomnia and haven't been sleeping in the last three weeks."

When he first walked through the doors of the Racecourse Ground, Williamson found a club riding the wave of global fame. However, behind the scenes was an overstretched, under-resourced operation waiting to crumble. There were just 40 permanent staff, and since he held the reins, the number has swelled to 120. The scale of the task hit him immediately. The growth had been explosive, which was primarily driven by success on the pitch, the Welcome to Wrexham series, and their growing global fanbase, but their infrastructure was years behind.

"We previously had people who were doing six, seven or eight jobs at the club, and it's just not sustainable for the speed that we're moving at," Williamson said.