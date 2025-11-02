'When the Racecourse is rocking, anything is possible!' - Rob Mac sends heatfelt thank you to Wrexham fans after seeing Phil Parkinson's side complete stunning comeback against Coventry

Wrexham registered only their second win in their last six outings across all competitions as they came from behind to beat Coventry City 3-2 in the Championship on Friday. Ephron Mason-Clark broke the deadlock for the league leaders in the 25th minute, before Moore equalised for the hosts at the hour mark. The English forward subsequently put the Red Dragons in front with a second goal nine minutes later, before completing his hat-trick in the 83rd minute. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto pulled one back for the Sky Blues, but ultimately Phil Parkinson's side walked away with crucial three points.

The win came after the club's disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup during midweek as they went down against League One Side Cardiff City. The final whistle at the Racecourse Ground was met with boos and jeers from frustrated supporters, with their anger compounded by another lifeless performance. However, the situation completely changed after the win over Frank Lampard's club as the home fans cheered loudly for the team throughout the 90 minutes.