World’s best right-back? Bacary Sagna sees himself in Jurrien Timber - with key qualities of Arsenal’s Dutch defender being highlighted

Is he now the pick of the bunch in his chosen position? When that question was put to Sagna, the former Arsenal right-back - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “He's amongst the best, yes. I think his impact on the team, his quality in the one-on-one situations, his impact going forward, his balance between attacking and defending is really good and his understanding of the game is perfect.

“He's never caught out of position and he's a smart player and you know most of the time people will qualify an amazing right-back by the way he can bring assists and scoring and bring the danger running forward. For me the best should have the best balance, be the most balanced players, and he seems to me to have the best balance.

“He doesn't put your team in danger by being out of position because this is something I, as a defender, will identify with. Of course sometimes you can bring the danger going forward, you can be a threat going forward, but if you put your team in trouble every time the other team attacks and in the season you concede 10 goals where you're nowhere to be seen, the main reason why you concede directly, for me that’s a problem, and as a defender you have to know that.

“Of course you can be out of position, a lot of defenders at the back lose a duel one-on-one, but me as a right back I used to take it as my responsibility because I should have been here not him. So yes people will criticise the other guy for being dribbled but the main guilty player is me, so you understand and never get out of position.

“When you analyze all these games, he rarely got caught, rarely he's having a bad game, he's very consistent. People will compare him to me and I would agree that we're quite similar.”