Ben White given ‘knocking on the door’ transfer advice at Arsenal - with Premier League title winner urged by Gunners great to make ‘difficult’ decision

White was able to take in 30 appearances across all competitions last season, and has graced 190 matches for Arsenal in total, but endured injury struggles in 2025-26 alongside fellow full-back Jurrien Timber.

When everybody is fit, the Gunners will favour Dutch dynamism over English enthusiasm on the right of their back four. When it comes to centre-half berths, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the go-to options.

White can fill in at the heart of Arteta’s defensive unit, but he has become a back-up option in several positions. With that in mind, there are no guarantees to be found when it comes to regular game time.

At a stage of his career in which he needs to be playing every week, it may be that the six-cap England international begins to mull over his options - with another window of opportunity set to remain open until September 1.