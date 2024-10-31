Women's Euro 2025 Power Rankings: England's Lionesses have work to do if they want to defend their continental crown

Sarina Wiegman's side beat Germany in the final to win their first major tournament three years ago, but they are not the favourites for 2025

There are just eight months until the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro gets underway, with England the reigning champions after a 2-1 win over Germany in extra-time at Wembley back in 2022. The Lionesses have had success since that triumph, reaching a first-ever Women's World Cup final, but are they in a position to defend their title?

Sarina Wiegman's side are one of nine teams to have secured qualification for next summer's tournament in Switzerland, alongside the likes of world champions Spain, 2022 runners-up Germany and the Netherlands, winners in 2017. The remaining seven places will be handed out in early December, when the play-off process concludes. Meanwhile, those already confirmed to be at the Euros have had the luxury of organising their own fixtures for the rest of 2024, offering them the chance to test themselves against nations who present different challenges.

So, how are the contenders for the 2025 crown looking at this stage? GOAL ranks the nine nations already qualified for the tournament...