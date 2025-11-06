Getty/GOAL
'Winning the World Cup is the ultimate' - Lionel Messi hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo claim as Inter Miami & Argentina star says 'everything else falls short'
GOAT battle: Does Ronaldo need to win the World Cup?
Portuguese superstar Ronaldo is already assured of a standing among the immortals, with many ranking him above Messi on any GOAT list. He is, however, missing the most prestigious of international trophies on a glittering CV that includes a European Championship win and two UEFA Nations League successes.
Speaking with Piers Morgan, CR7 has refuted any suggestion that he needs to guide Portugal to a global crown in order to join Messi at the very top of the game. He is expected to grace FIFA’s flagship event in 2026 - his sixth appearance at that tournament - but insists he is not infatuated with landing the ultimate prize.
Ronaldo said: “If you ask me, Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup? No, it's not a dream. To define if I'm one of the best of the history, to win one competition, [of] six games, seven games. You think it's fair?”
Messi explains how it feels to win the World Cup
While that assessment may not be “fair”, Messi has been quick to point out that any player should want to experience the thrill of lifting the World Cup. He did that as captain of Argentina, allowing his own medal collection to be completed.
Speaking at the America Business Forum in Florida, Messi - who now plays his club football in MLS for Inter Miami - said of living the dream: “The truth is that explaining the feelings of that moment is difficult. It's hard to put into words what that title meant, on a personal level, on a family level, for my team-mates, and for the country. It was clear how the country celebrated, the need and the desire we had for it to happen again after so much time had passed.”
He added: “For me it was special. First, because for a player, winning the World Cup is the ultimate achievement. It's like anyone in their job, any professional reaching the top. There's nothing more after the World Cup. You can't ask for anything more. And on top of that, I had been lucky enough to have achieved everything before. At the club level, at the individual level. We had also won the Copa América with the national team. That was the missing piece. It was like closing out my entire career with that trophy.”
Ultimate experience: Nothing like capturing global crown
Messi, who is the most decorated player in history, went on to say of hoisting an iconic trophy aloft - with final heartache having previously been endured in 2014: “When I won the World Cup at the professional level, like I said, I'm not comparing, but all things considered, I had the same feeling as when my children were born. A feeling that, well, I was lucky enough to experience, you know what it means, and it's hard to explain what it feels like at that moment. It's so special and so immense that everything that follows falls short.”
2026 World Cup: Argentina have qualified, Portugal on the brink
Ronaldo would undoubtedly like to experience those emotions himself, with Portugal and Al-Nassr team-mate Joao Felix having previously claimed that CR7 is determined to conquer the world. He told TNT Sports when asked if an illustrious countryman will grace the 2026 finals: “Yes, I think so and everything indicates that he will. He dreams of winning the World Cup, we will do everything we can to give him that prize. I think it is the only one he is missing.”
Portugal are poised to confirm their qualification during the November international break, as they prepare to face the Republic of Ireland and Armenia. Messi and Argentina have already booked their tickets to next summer’s showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the Albiceleste looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to go back-to-back.
