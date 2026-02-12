Who joins Harry Kane? Thomas Tuchel told key striker decision he must make for England's World Cup squad to avoid risk of failure

Kane, who will turn 33 in July, has taken his historic tally of international goals to 78 through 112 appearances. He is being backed to break Peter Shilton’s cap record - which stands at 125 - and potentially cement a standing as the GOAT of England’s men’s national team.

He will lead the line when another global crown comes up for grabs, but who will provide back-up in Tuchel’s ranks? Ex-Three Lions frontman Owen, who scored 40 goals through 89 games for England, believes that two alternatives will be required - outside of Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford, who can operate down the middle or on the flanks.

Quizzed on what he would do, with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Danny Welbeck and Dominic Solanke all in the mix, Owen - speaking in association with Chilebets.com - told GOAL: “I would take Kane and another two. I think the squads are big enough nowadays that you can afford to risk three players, or something like that, that you get a good feel for.

“It’s not like we are talking about extra centre-halves or central midfielders. At the end of the day, there is going to be a part of this competition where we need a goal. Ollie Watkins did it at the Euros - comes off the bench and scores.

“If you have got a couple of options if Harry Kane gets injured. Let’s say Harry Kane gets injured/suspended and then you have just got one centre-forward, and then you are drawing or losing with five minutes left, you would be a little bit pig sick if you were turning round and thinking we are going to have to push somebody into an unfamiliar position to get a goal.

“Personally, I would go with three recognised strikers. There is a lot to play for. Ollie Watkins is there, Calvert-Lewin, Danny Welbeck, there are options out there. A lot will depend on form for the remainder of the season.”