When will Mohamed Salah return? Liverpool make big decision ahead of Marseille Champions League trip after attacker's AFCON exploits

Salah returns to Liverpool with his future at the club still uncertain. The forward hit the headlines before heading to AFCON after losing his place in the team and giving an explosive interview where he said he had no relationship with Slot and accused his manager of "throwing him under the bus". Slot insisted he had "no issue" with Salah before he left for the tournament in Morocco and has subsequently said he's happy to have the forward back and available to play once again. He told reporters: "Similar to Andy [Robertson], Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I’m happy that he’s back. Even if I had 15 attackers I still would have been happy that he comes back, but that’s not our current situation. Happy to have him back." It remains to be seen whether Salah will feature in France on Wednesday night, but there's no doubt his return will be a boost. Slot has seen his Liverpool team struggle in attack in the seven games without Salah and has also seen summer signing Alexander Isak ruled out after undergoing surgery on a leg fracture.

