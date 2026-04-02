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Revealed: When Pep Guardiola will make a decision on his Man City future as exit rumours intensify
Pressure builds for a decision
Despite having a contract that runs until June 2027, the 55-year-old manager has yet to confirm whether he will see out the remainder of his deal or walk away this summer. While initial reports suggested he might use the March international break to reflect, The Telegraph understands that Guardiola wants to wait until the end of the season in May to analyse where the team stands and how he feels personally before committing to another season. While some reports suggest City have formally asked Guardiola about his plans ahead of the upcoming transfer window, it is also understood that the club have no intention of pressuring him. They maintain a relationship built on absolute trust with the Catalan, meaning they will not press him for an answer, but the silence is becoming deafening.
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Transfer targets waiting on news
The uncertainty in the dugout is already starting to create ripples in City’s recruitment department. Sporting director Hugo Viana is leading the club’s transfer strategy, but he has found that the managerial situation remains a primary concern for potential arrivals. Key targets reportedly could be hesitant to put pen to paper without knowing if the man who has won 16 trophies in Manchester will still be there to lead them next season.
It isn't just new signings who are affected - the future of the current squad is also in flux. Captain Bernardo Silva is widely expected to depart when his contract expires this summer, and a broader rebuild could be on the cards. Without a firm answer from Guardiola, the club faces a complicated summer of planning that must also factor in the upcoming World Cup and a potential change in tactical philosophy if a new manager is appointed.
Nostalgia fuels exit speculation
The mental and physical demands of nearly a decade at the Etihad Stadium are clearly weighing heavily on the former Barcelona boss. Recent comments have only intensified rumours of an imminent departure, with Guardiola adopting a noticeably reflective tone when discussing the aspects of the job he will struggle to leave behind.
Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, the Catalan sounded very much like a manager preparing for a farewell as he candidly detailed the grand European nights he will crave: "Those games, of course I will miss, I have incredible love in this place. The people in Madrid don't expect [it], but I have a lot of respect for this institution." He added: "I will miss not going to Camp Nou, I'll miss Bayern Munich... I will miss these nights because they are so special." That nostalgia also extended to the domestic game. "I'll miss Selhurst Park as well, I love it," he explained. "Premier League, these stadiums... Goodison Park - these stadiums are one of the reasons I adore England. FA Cup! Against League One [teams]... I like a lot! But one day it will be over, right?"
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Searching for potential successors
While City still hope their leader stays for the long haul, contingency plans are already in place. The club is claimed to be monitoring several high-profile names in the event of a vacancy. Former assistant Enzo Maresca is high on the shortlist, alongside former City captain Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso, who played under Guardiola during his time at Bayern Munich.
For now, the focus remains on the pitch as City push for domestic silverware. They sit nine points behind Arsenal in the title race but have already secured the Carabao Cup, beating Mikel Arteta's men in the final. With an FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on the horizon, Guardiola is determined to keep his players focused on the task at hand. However, until that final whistle blows in May, the question of who will lead Man City next season will continue to hang over the Etihad.