Revealed: When Pep Guardiola will make a decision on his Man City future as exit rumours intensify

The uncertainty in the dugout is already starting to create ripples in City’s recruitment department. Sporting director Hugo Viana is leading the club’s transfer strategy, but he has found that the managerial situation remains a primary concern for potential arrivals. Key targets reportedly could be hesitant to put pen to paper without knowing if the man who has won 16 trophies in Manchester will still be there to lead them next season.

It isn't just new signings who are affected - the future of the current squad is also in flux. Captain Bernardo Silva is widely expected to depart when his contract expires this summer, and a broader rebuild could be on the cards. Without a firm answer from Guardiola, the club faces a complicated summer of planning that must also factor in the upcoming World Cup and a potential change in tactical philosophy if a new manager is appointed.