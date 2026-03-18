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Pep Guardiola to decide Man City future! Ex-Barca boss sets date to make call on Etihad future
Champions League exit sparks future talk
City’s European quest were systematically dismantled by Real Madrid on Tuesday night, leaving Guardiola to face intense questions about his longevity in the blue half of Manchester. The 55-year-old cut a frustrated figure as a Vinicius Jr brace helped Los Blancos seal a 5-1 aggregate win in the round of 16 tie.
Reflecting on the pressure and the constant chatter regarding his departure, Guardiola provided a blunt response to the media. “Everybody wants to fire me,” Guardiola said. “One day I will come out here and say ‘bye, bye guys’.” After a decade at the helm, the 55-year-old remains under contract until 2027, but the manner of their European exit has only heightened speculation that he could walk away earlier than planned.
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When will Guardiola decide his future - revealed
Despite the noise, a clear timeline has emerged for when the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich mastermind will sit down to assess his options. A report from Daily Mailsuggest that Guardiola will take a break and make his mind up about his future following Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Arsenal. This upcoming international window provides the rare breathing room needed to make such a significant career choice.
The timing is critical as City look to salvage a season that is threatening to underwhelm by their own sky-high standards. While the Premier League crown looks increasingly likely to head to north London, a victory at Wembley would provide a much-needed trophy and a moment of clarity for the manager before he enters the final year at the Etihad.
Breaking records amidst the ruins
While the result against Madrid was one to forget, the fixture allowed Guardiola to etch his name even deeper into the history books of European football. By taking charge of the second leg, Guardiola has officially surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson to claim second place for the most games managed in Champions League history with 191 matches. He still trails Carlo Ancelotti’s record of 218 games managed in the competition.
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Focus shifts to domestic silverware
With European glory off the table, the focus turns immediately to the hunt for domestic glory. Beyond the Carabao Cup final, City face a high-stakes FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool in April. However, they will have to navigate that clash without their boss on the touchline, as Guardiola will be serving the second of a two-game suspension. The coming weeks will define not just City's season, but whether the greatest manager in the club's history feels he has enough fuel left for one final charge in 2027.
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