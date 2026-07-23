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Krishan Davis

What next for Enzo Fernandez? Chelsea's World Cup villain finds himself in transfer limbo after failed Real Madrid flirtations

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Chelsea could have a problem on their hands when Enzo Fernandez returns from his post-World Cup holiday - both figuratively and literally. The midfielder and his outspoken agent have made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and following the ugly conclusion to Argentina's quest for glory in North America, Enzo is now expected to "explore his options". The problem is, he might not have any.

Having already rubbed England fans up the wrong way in the aftermath of the Albiceleste's semi-final victory, Fernandez played the villain in the World Cup final against Spain. His brainless red card in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes cost Lionel Messi and Co. dearly in extra-time, as Ferran Torres' 106th-minute strike settled an ill-tempered clash.

While that outcome will really sting for Enzo, the end of the tournament brings his future into sharp focus. His dream club, Real Madrid, have already ruled themselves out of contention, and the interest of other suitors has faded in light of Chelsea's huge £120 million ($160m) valuation, while new manager Xabi Alonso has expressed his desire to keep the player at Stamford Bridge.

As such, Fernandez finds himself in limbo. Whatever happens next is very much down to him.

  • Argentina Training - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Failed flirtation

    Fernandez and his representative have made it obvious that he feels his time in west London has run its course. He implicitly flirted with a move to Real Madrid in a now-infamous YouTube interview during the March international break, saying he would "like to live in Spain" and would "live in Madrid" - which followed his admission that he 'didn't know' what his future held in the wake of the Blues' feeble Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

    Those comments earned the 25-year-old a two-game suspension from former Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior, but Fernandez's agent, former PSG and Argentina playmaker Javier Pastore, continued to fan the flames, insisting in an interview with The Athletic that the club was "not handling things in the best possible way". Pastore claimed that while Enzo was open to staying at Stamford Bridge, talks over a new contract had proved fruitless, with the player set to "explore other options" if an agreement wasn't reached after the World Cup.

    But the agent didn't wait until the tournament was over to resume batting his eyelids in the direction of the Bernabeu. Following the group stage, amid predictable reports that Fernandez wanted to quit Chelsea and move to Madrid, Pastore agreed to an interview with Spanish publication Marca.

    "We are looking at possibilities to leave Chelsea, but there is nothing firm or confirmed at any club," he said. "Who doesn't like Madrid? Enzo has many friends there. I also live in Madrid."

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    Real Madrid's rebuttal

    However, those overtures did not yield the response that Fernandez and Pastore would have been hoping for. Rather than formalise their reported interest, Madrid felt compelled to release a statement denying that interest and insisting the club had "no intention" of pursuing a deal for the player. Los Blancos have, after all, already added free agent Bernardo Silva to Jose Mourinho's midfield options this summer.

    "In light of the information and statements that have emerged in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid in the player Enzo Fernandez, the club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation," it read.

    "Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernandez, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognised, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship. Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid's actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these speculations, which are unfounded and do not reflect reality."

    Asked again about his stance on his future after scoring a late winner Argentina's last-16 victory over Egypt, Fernandez responded: "I'm not thinking about my future right now. I'm here living this incredible moment for me, and we'll see what happens after the World Cup."

  • Xabi Alonso Chelsea 2026-27Getty

    Alonso's wish

    For what it's worth, new Chelsea manager Alonso has already set out his stall when it comes to Fernandez's future. In his first press conference after starting work earlier in July, while the World Cup was still ongoing, the former Spain international said he wanted the midfielder to stay.

    Asked if he had had any discussions with Enzo, Alonso responded: "Yes we have spoken. But as you can imagine what we have spoken remains private." Subsequently questioned over whether he would like to keep the player at Stamford Bridge, Alonso replied: "Yes."

    It remains to be seen what effect that desire has on Fernandez. Alonso is, of course, a revered former Real Madrid midfielder himself and, crucially, a Spanish speaker. On paper, at least, he feels like exactly the kind of manager the Argentine might want to play under if he was forced to remain in west London.

    One interesting subplot is Chelsea's pursuit of Bournemouth star Alex Scott, who would appear to be a like-for-like replacement for Enzo as an all-action, box-to-box presence. The Blues have reportedly had a £64m ($85.5m) bid rejected, but they could yet return for the 22-year-old, who is said to want to make the move despite the Cherries' unwillingness to sell.

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  • Burning bridges

    However, if Fernandez had already damaged his relationship with Chelsea and their supporters with his conduct in recent months, his antics during the latter stages of the World Cup certainly won't have made things any better - as well as making him even less popular with Premier League fans more broadly.

    Holders Argentina met England in the semi-finals, and it was the Blues' midfielder who swept home a powerful equaliser from the edge of the box with just five minutes left on the clock as Thomas Tuchel's side finally buckled under relentless pressure. His cringeworthy, prolonged celebration seemed pointed in a match that was already loaded; Fernandez cupped his hands to his ears, pulled a grotesque face with his tongue out and mimicked people talking as he seemed to encourage abuse from his perceived haters in the stands.

    After his country's dramatic victory, Fernandez then rubbed salt into the Three Lions' wounds by soundtracking an Instagram story that featured himself, Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes laughing with Oasis' 'Wonderwall', which had become England's unofficial World Cup anthem.

    In response, English fans predictably revelled in the Enzo's red card in a final that was defined by Argentina's overaggressive approach. With the scores level, a fired-up Fernandez collected a second booking for careening into Pau Cubarsi after the ball had gone. That ultimately proved very costly, as Torres fired home the winner in extra-time.

    Since then, various social media posts with some variation on the caption 'Enzo Fernandez, you let your country down' have gone viral among both Chelsea and England supporters. The player is certain to get a frosty reception if he does return to Stamford Bridge and plays in the Premier League again.

  • Chelsea FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport

    Prohibitive price tag

    The problem for Fernandez - regardless of his desire to leave or openness to staying - is that he may well be stuck whatever happens. Although it was claimed some time ago that Chelsea had deemed that he was no longer untouchable, it has been widely reported that the club value their No.8 at an eye-watering £120m ($160m), which means only a select few clubs would be able to afford him.

    Enzo is also hamstrung by the unprecedented, amortised eight-and-a-half-year contract he signed when he joined the Blues from Benfica in early 2023, which means that - with six years still to run on his deal - his current employers are in a very strong negotiating position. Indeed, despite his flirtations with Madrid, it has been suggested that Chelsea are perfectly happy to keep hold of him - which is reflected in Alonso's public stance.

    Speaking on The Athletic's podcast recently, transfer specialist David Ornstein said: "I don't think right now there's a market for Enzo Fernandez at the price that would convince Chelsea to sell. Right now, I don't know of those offers, whether it had been Manchester City or Real Madrid coming in, and so he would presumably stay at Chelsea. The World Cup would suggest he's a player that Chelsea should want to keep, but it's not quite that straightforward."

  • Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Limbo

    As such, Fernandez now finds himself in limbo. Following a bitterly disappointing conclusion to his World Cup campaign, Chelsea expect him to jet off on holiday before reporting for pre-season training. Given the way he and his agent have conducted themselves to this point, it wouldn't be all that surprising if he went AWOL in a bid to force through a move, but Alonso's arrival could well change things.

    You never know when Real Madrid might unexpectedly cause a stir in the transfer market, but for now that dream option is explicitly off the table, and Chelsea's steep valuation means any other suitors are unlikely to be forthcoming. According to the BBC, previously-linked PSG and Manchester City have privately distanced themselves from a potential move, with the latter having just splurged £116m ($155m) on England international midfielder Elliot Anderson.

    The same report adds that there is belief at Stamford Bridge that the situation isn't "irreparable", and that Enzo can rebuild bridges through a successful reintegration under Alonso and his performances on the pitch. Whether that will prove to be the case is very much down to the player himself.