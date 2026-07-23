What next for Enzo Fernandez? Chelsea's World Cup villain finds himself in transfer limbo after failed Real Madrid flirtations

Fernandez and his representative have made it obvious that he feels his time in west London has run its course. He implicitly flirted with a move to Real Madrid in a now-infamous YouTube interview during the March international break, saying he would "like to live in Spain" and would "live in Madrid" - which followed his admission that he 'didn't know' what his future held in the wake of the Blues' feeble Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Those comments earned the 25-year-old a two-game suspension from former Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior, but Fernandez's agent, former PSG and Argentina playmaker Javier Pastore, continued to fan the flames, insisting in an interview with The Athletic that the club was "not handling things in the best possible way". Pastore claimed that while Enzo was open to staying at Stamford Bridge, talks over a new contract had proved fruitless, with the player set to "explore other options" if an agreement wasn't reached after the World Cup.

But the agent didn't wait until the tournament was over to resume batting his eyelids in the direction of the Bernabeu. Following the group stage, amid predictable reports that Fernandez wanted to quit Chelsea and move to Madrid, Pastore agreed to an interview with Spanish publication Marca.

"We are looking at possibilities to leave Chelsea, but there is nothing firm or confirmed at any club," he said. "Who doesn't like Madrid? Enzo has many friends there. I also live in Madrid."