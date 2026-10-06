Former West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal vows Czechia will avoid Wembley humiliation against England

For any player, Wembley represents the pinnacle of the English game, but for Coufal, the connection runs deeper. Having lived in London for years, he views the city with great affection. He recognizes the historical weight the stadium carries for Czech football, specifically referencing the nation's run to the Euro 96 final, and hopes to add another positive chapter to that legacy on Tuesday night.

"It is an icon of English football. Historically, we have had huge success here as Czechia. We want to trouble England, 90,000 people will come to the match. I've already been lucky enough to play here twice. It's an honor. I talk to English players, for them there is nothing more than playing for England at Wembley."

"It's like being back home after a long time. I was looking forward to it, I hoped that the knee would heal so that I could start or train here. I especially want to be here with the boys, that's the most important thing. For me, it's a return home, I know many players from the English national team. It was my small personal goal to get together for this match. Generally, I am very happy in England," Coufal noted.