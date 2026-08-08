'We're the team to beat' - Inter boss Cristian Chivu sends strong warning to Serie A rivals ahead of new season

To strengthen their squad for the title defence, Inter have brought in new additions, including John Stones and Aleksandar Stankovic.

When asked about their main rivals this season, Chivu told Inter's media channels: "I haven't quite worked that one out yet. It's the usual teams, the ones who want to make life difficult for the reigning Italian champions. We're the team to beat.

"We're still missing a few pieces, and we still have a few weeks to get ourselves into the best possible shape for the opening league match."