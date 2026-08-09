'We can focus on the league' - Robert Sanchez fires Chelsea warning to Arsenal and Manchester City

Sanchez is expecting ‘great things’ from the Blues this year, as they are able to focus on the Premier League without European distractions. It was a disappointing campaign last time round at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea finishing 10th in the Premier League and missing out on any kind of European football for this season.

Chelsea goalkeeper has been vocal about how the reduced workload can benefit the team’s preparation and recovery. "I think this year is a positive," he said. "It can be a good thing that we do not have a European tournament, because we can focus on the league. It is good for us as a team and as a squad because we get that time, one game a week, and I have a feeling we can do great things this year."

He added: "We have a new manager, and we are still trying to understand his game plan, what he wants from us. The most important thing [in pre-season] is everyone is getting minutes and putting in a good effort. The boys have done that."