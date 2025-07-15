This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores in the 2025 season

The Copa Libertadores is a prestigious South American club competition. It is second only to the UEFA Champions League in club football's legacy tournaments. GOAL has you covered if you wish to catch the competition live. Botafogo won their first-ever title in 2024 and are keen to defend their crown.

Argentina's Independiente, River Plate and Brazil's Flamengo will be looking to dethrone them. We are set for exciting knockout rounds that will begin in August.

Which channels have the rights to the Copa Libertadores?

Copa Libertadores English and Spanish coverage is available on beIN SPORTS, who have the rights for the tournament from 2023 to 2026. The rights for beINSPORTS are for games shown on television in the United States and Canada.

You can also stream games via FuboTV and Sling TV, which offer beIN Sports with their packages.

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch the Copa Libertadores across the world:

CountryTV channel & stream
USAbeIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz
CanadabeIN Sports
Spanish-speaking South American countriesESPN, Paramount, Fox Sports (Argentina)
SingaporeMola
IndonesiaMola
ItalyMola
BrazilESPN, TV Globo, Paramount+
UKBBC iPlayer
ChinaCCTV5

Upcoming Copa Libertadores schedule

The group stages of the Copa Libertadores are done. The teams recently discovered their opponents in the round of 16. Below is a handy guide to all the upcoming Copa Libertadores games and, more importantly, how you can watch them:

DateFixtureTV Channel
August 12Fortaleza vs Velez SarfieldbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 12Atletico Nacional vs Sao PaulobeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 12Penarol vs Racing ClubbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 13Cerro Porteno vs EstudiantesbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 13Flamengo vs InternacionalbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 14Botafogo vs LDU de QuitobeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 14Libertad vs River PlatebeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 14Universitario de Deportes vs PalmeirasbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 19Velez Sarsfield vs FortalezbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 19Racing Club vs PenarolbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 19Sao Paulo vs Atletico NacionalbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 20Estudiantes vs Cerro PortenobeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 20Internacional vs FlamengobeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 21LDU de Quito vs BotafogobeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 21Palmeiras vs Universitario de DeportesbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
August 21River Plate vs LibertadbeIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV

If you're confused about which streaming service you should subscribe to, don't worry. GOAL breaks down all the essential information, like subscription packages and price,s so you can make the best decision for all your Copa Libertadores viewing needs: