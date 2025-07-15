How to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores in the 2025 season

Keep up with South America's most popular competition

The Copa Libertadores is a prestigious South American club competition. It is second only to the UEFA Champions League in club football's legacy tournaments. GOAL has you covered if you wish to catch the competition live. Botafogo won their first-ever title in 2024 and are keen to defend their crown.

Argentina's Independiente, River Plate and Brazil's Flamengo will be looking to dethrone them. We are set for exciting knockout rounds that will begin in August.

Which channels have the rights to the Copa Libertadores?

Copa Libertadores English and Spanish coverage is available on beIN SPORTS, who have the rights for the tournament from 2023 to 2026. The rights for beINSPORTS are for games shown on television in the United States and Canada.

You can also stream games via FuboTV and Sling TV, which offer beIN Sports with their packages.

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch the Copa Libertadores across the world:

Country TV channel & stream USA beIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz Canada beIN Sports Spanish-speaking South American countries ESPN, Paramount, Fox Sports (Argentina) Singapore Mola Indonesia Mola Italy Mola Brazil ESPN, TV Globo, Paramount+ UK BBC iPlayer China CCTV5

Upcoming Copa Libertadores schedule

The group stages of the Copa Libertadores are done. The teams recently discovered their opponents in the round of 16. Below is a handy guide to all the upcoming Copa Libertadores games and, more importantly, how you can watch them:

Date Fixture TV Channel August 12 Fortaleza vs Velez Sarfield SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 12 Atletico Nacional vs Sao Paulo SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 12 Penarol vs Racing Club SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 13 Cerro Porteno vs Estudiantes SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 13 Flamengo vs Internacional SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 14 Botafogo vs LDU de Quito SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 14 Libertad vs River Plate SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 14 Universitario de Deportes vs Palmeiras SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 19 Velez Sarsfield vs Fortalez SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 19 Racing Club vs Penarol SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 19 Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 20 Estudiantes vs Cerro Porteno SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 20 Internacional vs Flamengo SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 21 LDU de Quito vs Botafogo SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 21 Palmeiras vs Universitario de Deportes SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV August 21 River Plate vs Libertad SlingTV beIN SPORTS, fuboTV

