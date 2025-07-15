How to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores in the 2025 season

The Copa Libertadores is a prestigious South American club competition. It is second only to the UEFA Champions League in club football's legacy tournaments. GOAL has you covered if you wish to catch the competition live. Botafogo won their first-ever title in 2024 and are keen to defend their crown.
Argentina's Independiente, River Plate and Brazil's Flamengo will be looking to dethrone them. We are set for exciting knockout rounds that will begin in August.
Which channels have the rights to the Copa Libertadores?
Copa Libertadores English and Spanish coverage is available on beIN SPORTS, who have the rights for the tournament from 2023 to 2026. The rights for beINSPORTS are for games shown on television in the United States and Canada.
You can also stream games via FuboTV and Sling TV, which offer beIN Sports with their packages.
Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch the Copa Libertadores across the world:
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|USA
|beIN Sports, Sling TV, FuboTV, Fanatiz
|Canada
|beIN Sports
|Spanish-speaking South American countries
|ESPN, Paramount, Fox Sports (Argentina)
|Singapore
|Mola
|Indonesia
|Mola
|Italy
|Mola
|Brazil
|ESPN, TV Globo, Paramount+
|UK
|BBC iPlayer
|China
|CCTV5
Upcoming Copa Libertadores schedule
The group stages of the Copa Libertadores are done. The teams recently discovered their opponents in the round of 16. Below is a handy guide to all the upcoming Copa Libertadores games and, more importantly, how you can watch them:
|Date
|Fixture
|TV Channel
|August 12
|Fortaleza vs Velez Sarfield
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 12
|Atletico Nacional vs Sao Paulo
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 12
|Penarol vs Racing Club
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 13
|Cerro Porteno vs Estudiantes
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 13
|Flamengo vs Internacional
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 14
|Botafogo vs LDU de Quito
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 14
|Libertad vs River Plate
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 14
|Universitario de Deportes vs Palmeiras
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 19
|Velez Sarsfield vs Fortalez
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 19
|Racing Club vs Penarol
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 19
|Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 20
|Estudiantes vs Cerro Porteno
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 20
|Internacional vs Flamengo
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 21
|LDU de Quito vs Botafogo
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 21
|Palmeiras vs Universitario de Deportes
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
|August 21
|River Plate vs Libertad
|beIN SPORTS, fuboTV, SlingTV
If you're confused about which streaming service you should subscribe to, don't worry. GOAL breaks down all the essential information, like subscription packages and price,s so you can make the best decision for all your Copa Libertadores viewing needs: