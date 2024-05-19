Ben Tozer Wrexham Las Vegas@bentozer4 & Getty
Richard Mills

'Viva Las Vegas' - Ben Tozer shares behind-the-scenes shots from latest Wrexham promotion party in U.S. - his last involvement with club after being released on free transfer

Ben TozerWrexhamLeague OneLeague Two

Ben Tozer has shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from Wrexham's latest promotion party in Las Vegas as he bids farewell to the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wrexham promoted to League One
  • Red Dragons squad enjoy Las Vegas party
  • Released Tozer bids farewell with trip snaps
Article continues below

Editors' Picks