'Viva Las Vegas' - Ben Tozer shares behind-the-scenes shots from latest Wrexham promotion party in U.S. - his last involvement with club after being released on free transfer
Ben Tozer has shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from Wrexham's latest promotion party in Las Vegas as he bids farewell to the club.
- Wrexham promoted to League One
- Red Dragons squad enjoy Las Vegas party
- Released Tozer bids farewell with trip snaps