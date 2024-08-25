Ipswich Town FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

'We will see' - Virgil van Dijk yet to receive new Liverpool contract offer as star defender gives honest update on future after rock-solid performance against Brentford

V. van DijkLiverpoolLiverpool vs BrentfordPremier League

Virgil van Dijk has confirmed he is still waiting for a new contract offer from Liverpool while giving an honest update on his future.

  • Van Dijk in final year of contract at Liverpool
  • Yet to enter discussions over new deal
  • Remaining calm and patient about situation
