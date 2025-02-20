Vinicius Jr fires back at Man City fans over 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out' banner with pointed social media post following Real Madrid's emphatic Champions League win
Vinicius Jr fired back at Manchester City fans over "Stop Crying Your Heart Out" banner on social media after Real Madrid dumped out the Cityzens.
- City fans unfurled provocating banner at Etihad
- Vinicius had the last laugh at the Bernabeu
- Brazilian hit back with sarcasm on X