Viktor Gyokeres scores four! Sporting CP striker tops last week's hat-trick with sensational display against Boavista as Arsenal & Man Utd-linked star passes 50 goals for the season
Viktor Gyokeres bettered his hat-trick heroics from last week when netting four for Sporting CP at Boavista, taking him past 50 goals for the season.
- Swedish forward in sensational form
- Added another match ball to his collection
- Expected to be on the move this summer