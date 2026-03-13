VIDEO: Absolute chaos! Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac join commentary team for Swansea derby showdown

Despite their undeniable charisma and on-screen experience, both admitted that calling a live professional football match is a daunting leap into the unknown. The owners, who have documented their journey through the hit series Welcome to Wrexham, proved they are still finding their feet in the tactical side of the game by adding: "Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago."

The broadcast was an unconventional affair, with the pair welcoming various special guests throughout the evening as they offer their unique perspective on the pitch-side action. While the atmosphere in the booth was light-hearted, the stakes on the field could not be higher for Phil Parkinson’s side as they keep their promotion dreams alive. However, Wrexham claimed a 2-0 victory over their rivals to cement their place in the play-off places.