AFP
VIDEO: Nahuel Molina does it again! Atletico star scores wondergoal for second week running to stun Real Madrid
Another thunderbolt from the Argentine
Sometimes, it's the unexpected strikes that leave the biggest mark - and Nahuel Molina delivered just that for Atletico Madrid in the derby against Real Madrid. The World Cup winner has developed a reputation for the spectacular, and his latest effort against the city rivals only adds to his growing highlight reel.
The move started with Julian Alvarez finding Molina on the right flank. With space to operate, Molina didn't hesitate. Even from a considerable distance, he unleashed a thunderous shot that flew into the top-right corner of the net, leaving Andriy Lunin with no chance in the Real Madrid goal.
Watch the clip
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Back-to-back screamers for Molina
It was a goal that reminded fans of Molina's previous long-range beauty against Getafe - both of his La Liga strikes now share a common denominator: pure power and precision. The consistency with which he is now finding the net from distance is becoming a major tactical weapon for Diego Simeone's side.
Despite having only two goals in the Spanish top flight, both have been absolute screamers, showing that Molina isn't afraid to take risks when the opportunity presents itself. His ability to provide width and goal-scoring threat from the right-hand side has become integral to how Atleti transition from defense to attack during high-stakes matches.
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Real Madrid hit back to secure vital win
Silencing one of world football's most iconic stadiums is no easy feat, but Molina's strike did exactly that as the ball nestled into the postage stamp. The sheer audacity to take the shot on from such a distance caught the Real Madrid backline off guard, momentarily halting the momentum of the defending champions.
However, Atlético Madrid were unable to make the most of that moment, as Vinícius Júnior quickly responded with a third goal that ultimately sealed the victory for Real Madrid. The result saw Los Blancos move up to 69 points, keeping them four points behind la liga leaders Barcelona.
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